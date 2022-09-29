Delhi: Man who stole 230 bags of pulses held after 9 years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: On the run for nine years, the Crime Branch unit of Delhi Police on Wednesday arrested an absconding accused for allegedly looting 230 bags of pulses and cereals from a godown in Siraspur in the capital. The accused, 32-year-old Santosh Kumar from Bihar, a native of is also accused in twelve cases of robbery and burglary at houses, and is declared a proclaimed offender in six cases.

According to Amit Goel, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch), “A team of inter-state cell had recently received information that a dreaded robber involved in a dacoity case filed in Samaypur Badli police station is absconding after getting bail from the concerned court. He used to visit Delhi occasionally.”

On August 18, 2011, the police stated, the accused along with his associates entered the godown and threatened the caretakers and labourers there, whom they had tied up. Later, they fled the spot with 230 bags of pulses (rajma and chickpea) and cereals (rice).

To arrest the absconding accused, the Crime Branch had constituted a team and traversed across Delhi and neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. After continuous searches and local enquiries, Santosh was apprehended from his native Banka village in Bihar on September 26.

On Wednesday, during interrogation, the accused revealed that he began work as a labourer in Azadpur mandi in 2010, during which he came in contact with Rajesh Paswan, who used to steal goods from godowns and sold them at half the rate.

Later, the two teamed up to carry out robberies and burglaries. “The accused also said that his mother was surety in these cases and that she passed away about three years ago,” the DCP said. According to the police, for the last 4-5 years the accused used to switch locations within Delhi, Patna, Bhagalpur and elsewhere in Bihar, and used to hide with his relatives.

