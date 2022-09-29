Kejriwal targets BJP for ‘crushing AAP’ 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after businessman and Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) volunteer Vijay Nair was arrested by the CBI, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday hit back at the BJP-ruled Centre saying that the whole country is marred by back-breaking inflation, but “all these (BJP) people care about is crushing the AAP” and called out to party workers to be ready to face arrests.

Invoking the spirit of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, on the legendary freedom fighter’s birth anniversary, Kejriwal during a digital press conference said that all AAP volunteers, in particular, in poll-bound Gujarat, be prepared for such arrests.

The AAP is running an intense campaign in Gujarat ahead of the state assembly polls. Nair was arrested by the CBI in connection with the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 in which Deputy CM Manish Sisodia is an accused.

“The whole country is marred by backbreaking inflation and unemployment but all these people care about is slandering and crushing the AAP. Our landslide victories in Delhi and Punjab created a sense of fear in them (BJP). Vijay Nair is a volunteer who handles AAP’s communication work; he did a fabulous job in the Punjab election and now, he was overseeing the Gujarat campaign, which is why he has been arrested,” said Kejriwal.

He alleged that Nair was being threatened for several days to take Sisodia’s name during the investigation or else he’d be put behind the bars. Nair is the fifth person associated with the AAP to have been arrested or questioned by an investigative agency over the past two months after --- Satyender Jain, Sisodia, Amanatullah Khan and Durgesh Pathak.

Likening these raids to freedom struggle, Kejriwal further said that it’s no less than a modern day fight for freedom from the “corrupt”. Also, reacting to the matter, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that instead of solving the daunting challenge of inflation and unemployment, the Central government is busy in conspiring and doing petty politics. “AAP workers are being arrested because after back-to-back victories in Delhi and Punjab, we are inching closer to Gujarat,” said Singh.

Court allows 5-day CBI custody of Vijay Nair

A court here on Wednesday allowed CBI five days of custodial interrogation of businessman Vijay Nair, arrested in connection with the Delhi Excise Policy scam case in which Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also an accused.

The court noted the prosecution’s submissions that after being arrested on Tuesday, the accused was not cooperative and evasive on different pretexts. Hence, in view of the totality of facts and circumstances, application by CBI is allowed and accused is remanded for five days,’ Special Judge M K Nagpal said.

