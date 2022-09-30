Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police arrest two members of Gogi gang 

A joint team of special staff and the Cyber Police (North) arrested Mandeep and the juvenile, both shooters part of the Gogi gang, said DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police on Wednesday apprehended two shooters of the Gogi gang, including one juvenile, and recovered one semi-automatic pistol and one country pistol with five rounds from them. 
According to the police, the accused were looking to avenge the killing of their slain leader Jitender Maan aka Gogi by killing members of the rival gang on the occasion of the former’s death anniversary.

A joint team of special staff and the Cyber Police (North) arrested Mandeep and the juvenile, both shooters part of the Gogi gang, said DCP (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi. They were apprehended amid their bid to murder the members of the rival gang.

The Delhi Police (North) has been investigating the Burari murder case of businessman Amit Gupta. During the investigation, the police identified and probed thousands of social media profiles that were posting sympathetic posts for Jitender Mann. The police then zeroed in on the accused Mandeep.
According to the police, Mandeep was in contact with Ankesh Lakara, a key member of
the gang and who had originally hatched the plan to murder Amit Gupta.

In this pursuit, the police received information that two shooters would attempt to kill members of the rival gang of Tillu Tajpuriya in Burari. “It was the information on a trap laid by the arrested for the rivals on the Wazirabad-Burari stretch which proved key to foiling their plan. While the arrested, who were on a scooter, tried to flee from the spot they were overpowered by the police,”  said the DCP (North).

