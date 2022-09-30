Doctors urge people to donate organs to meet shortage

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Almost five lakh Indians face organ failure every year with only 2-3 per cent receiving a life-saving transplants, according to data shared during a programme hosted in the national capital to raise awareness on organ donation.

At the event hosted on the occasion of World Heart Day by a leading private hospital in association with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) and another association, doctors urged people to pledge their organs for donation.

“It is extremely unfortunate that 17 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant in our country. Unfortunately, the organ donation rate in India is very low (0.26 per million population) as compared to many other countries, despite a sound regulatory and streamlined legal framework,” Dr Rajneesh Sahai, Director, NOTTO said.

As per NOTTO, five lakh people in India need organ donation every year, which is why, there is an urgent need to increase organ donation within the country to save as many lives as possible, he said.

“It is estimated that almost five lakh Indians face organ failure every year and only 2-3 per cent receive a life-saving transplant,” Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (FEHI) said in the statement.

As per data by NOTTO, in 2022, eleven cadaver donations have taken place with successful retrieval of 30 organs in the national capital, it added.

‘5L Indians need organ donation every year’

As per National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, five lakh people in India need organ donation every year, which is why, there is an urgent need to increase organ donation. Only 11 cadaver donations have taken place with successful retrieval of 30 organs in the national capital



NEW DELHI: Almost five lakh Indians face organ failure every year with only 2-3 per cent receiving a life-saving transplants, according to data shared during a programme hosted in the national capital to raise awareness on organ donation. At the event hosted on the occasion of World Heart Day by a leading private hospital in association with the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (NOTTO) and another association, doctors urged people to pledge their organs for donation. “It is extremely unfortunate that 17 people die each day waiting for an organ transplant in our country. Unfortunately, the organ donation rate in India is very low (0.26 per million population) as compared to many other countries, despite a sound regulatory and streamlined legal framework,” Dr Rajneesh Sahai, Director, NOTTO said. As per NOTTO, five lakh people in India need organ donation every year, which is why, there is an urgent need to increase organ donation within the country to save as many lives as possible, he said. “It is estimated that almost five lakh Indians face organ failure every year and only 2-3 per cent receive a life-saving transplant,” Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (FEHI) said in the statement. As per data by NOTTO, in 2022, eleven cadaver donations have taken place with successful retrieval of 30 organs in the national capital, it added. ‘5L Indians need organ donation every year’ As per National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, five lakh people in India need organ donation every year, which is why, there is an urgent need to increase organ donation. Only 11 cadaver donations have taken place with successful retrieval of 30 organs in the national capital