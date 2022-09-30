'Government school students future of country', says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The students of Delhi government schools not only consider themselves “the future of the country” but also wish to contribute to the progress of the nation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday. Reviewing the curriculum-related activities, he said that the confidence in students has gone up and they now have a “vision to improve their careers.” “Delhi education revolution’s biggest achievement is that the confidence level of our children has increased. The students have the vision to improve their careers as well as contribute to the progress of the country,” he added. “The aspirations of the children studying in the Delhi government schools are not limited to just getting employed,” the minister added.