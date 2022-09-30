Home Cities Delhi

HIV test of rape survivors a must on first visit, says Delhi Commission For Women

The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has recommended hospitals to conduct mandatory HIV tests of sexual assault survivors on their first visit.

Published: 30th September 2022 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

HIV AIDS

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) has recommended hospitals to conduct mandatory HIV tests on sexual assault survivors on their first visit. The recommendations come in the backdrop of the panel learning that several hospitals were not conducting HIV tests on all sexual assault survivors. 

The DCW issued a notice to the health department seeking information regarding the number of cases in which HIV tests were conducted for survivors and the accused and the steps and Standard operating procedures (SOPs) being followed to prevent transmission of HIV in survivors. 

The panel cited the example of Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, which reported that of the 180 medico-legal examinations conducted on survivors, HIV tests were done in only a few cases. “Hospitals like Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital and Rao Tula Ram Hospital do not even maintain data pertaining to HIV tests of rape survivors. Furthermore, follow-up HIV testing and counselling, which must be done after three and six months, is not being done for most survivors and neither the data is being maintained by hospitals,” the panel said.

It also claimed that All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Rao Tula Ram Hospital, and Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital said they had no data available on follow-up tests for survivors. Only two hospitals, Acharya Shree Bhikshu Govt Hospital and Guru Gobind Singh Government Hospital from the west district, have informed that Delhi Police provided them information regarding the HIV status of the accused, the DCW said. 

“Many hospitals reported a lack of SOPs being followed to maintain the confidentiality of the survivors’ identities and HIV test results,” it noted. “The commission has recommended that all hospitals should mandatorily ensure HIV testing of sexual assault survivors, at the first visit as well as follow up visits,” it added. The panel also advised hospitals to maintain data of HIV testing cards for all survivors. “A strong and robust mechanism to ensure proper preventive care and treatment of sexual assault survivors for HIV is therefore the need of the hour,” said DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

‘Tests done only on few survivors’
The panel cited the example of Deep Chand Bandhu Hospital, which reported that of the 180 medico-legal examinations conducted on survivors, HIV tests were done in only a few cases. AIIMS, Rao Tula Ram Hospital, and Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital said they had no data available on follow-up tests for survivors. Only two hospitals, Acharya Shree Bhikshu Govt Hospital and Guru Gobind Singh Govt Hospital provided information regarding the HIV status of the accused

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Commission For Women HIV Sexual assault
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp