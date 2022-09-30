Insta reels, vlogs not part of ECA quota category, says Delhi University

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University officials on Thursday said YouTube uploads, Facebook and Instagram reels, and ‘vlogs’ will not be considered public performances for markings during admission under Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) quota.

Admission through the ECA quota for the academic year 2022-23 will be done in 14 ECA categories, said the officials during a webinar, adding that candidates can apply for a maximum of three ECA categories. However, admission will be offered in only one category.

“YouTube uploads, Facebook and Instagram reels, vlogs, and other similar uploads on other non-peer reviewed video streaming sites will not be considered for marking as part of public performance for admission under ECA categories,” said Deepti Taneja, Joint Dean, Cultural Council Office, during the webinar.

“Jigs in restaurants or other private platforms, not involving peer-reviewed mechanisms, will not be considered for marking,” she said, adding public performance implies performance through some group or organisation for mass public viewing.

“For admissions under the ECA supernumerary quota, a candidate’s Combined ECA Merit (CEM) score will be considered,” Taneja said. The CEM score of a candidate will be the summation of 25 per cent of the highest program-specific CUET percentage score of all the programs in which s(he) has applied and 75 per cent of the highest ECA score obtained from the ECA categories for which the candidate is being considered.

The candidates are required to upload the relevant ECA certificates at the time of filling up the Common Seat Allocation System-2022 application form. “The uploaded certificates will also have to be brought for the offline trials,” she said.

For an ECA score of 75 marks, for all 12 categories (except NCC and NSS), 60 marks shall be awarded based on physical trials and 15 marks shall be awarded based on the submitted certificates. The certificates are divided into four categories: participation, prizes in competitions, training/examinations, workshops, public performance, published works and exhibition.

