Home Cities Delhi

Insta reels, vlogs not part of ECA quota category, says Delhi University

“Jigs in restaurants or other private platforms, not involving peer-reviewed mechanisms, will not be considered for marking,” said Deepti Taneja, Joint Dean, Cultural Council Office.

Published: 30th September 2022 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University officials on Thursday said YouTube uploads, Facebook and Instagram reels, and ‘vlogs’ will not be considered public performances for markings during admission under Extra Curricular Activities (ECA) quota.

Admission through the ECA quota for the academic year 2022-23 will be done in 14 ECA categories, said the officials during a webinar, adding that candidates can apply for a maximum of three ECA categories. However, admission will be offered in only one category.  

“YouTube uploads, Facebook and Instagram reels, vlogs, and other similar uploads on other non-peer reviewed video streaming sites will not be considered for marking as part of public performance for admission under ECA categories,” said Deepti Taneja, Joint Dean, Cultural Council Office, during the webinar.

“Jigs in restaurants or other private platforms, not involving peer-reviewed mechanisms, will not be considered for marking,” she said, adding public performance implies performance through some group or organisation for mass public viewing. 

“For admissions under the ECA supernumerary quota, a candidate’s Combined ECA Merit (CEM) score will be considered,” Taneja said. The CEM score of a candidate will be the summation of 25 per cent of the highest program-specific CUET percentage score of all the programs in which s(he) has applied and 75 per cent of the highest ECA score obtained from the ECA categories for which the candidate is being considered.

The candidates are required to upload the relevant ECA certificates at the time of filling up the Common Seat Allocation System-2022 application form. “The uploaded certificates will also have to be brought for the offline trials,” she said.

For an ECA score of 75 marks, for all 12 categories (except NCC and NSS), 60 marks shall be awarded based on physical trials and 15 marks shall be awarded based on the submitted certificates. The certificates are divided into four categories: participation, prizes in competitions, training/examinations, workshops, public performance, published works and exhibition. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University YouTube Facebook Extra Curricular Activities EA Quota
India Matters
FROM THE SOUTH, senior Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge (L) and Shashi Tharoor (R) filed their nominations for the Congress president election on September 30, 2022. (Photos | PTI)
After 26 years, Congress to get a president from south India
Congress senior leader Shashi Tharoor submits his nomination papers for the upcoming AICC Presidential elections. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Cong prez poll: Tharoor aware of his underdog tag, says 'one has to bat on the available pitch'
Edappadi K Palaniswami (right) and O Panneerselvam. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
No elections for general secretary post till SC hearing: AIADMK leader EPS
Representational image.
SC says doctors need not disclose identities of minors seeking abortion to cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp