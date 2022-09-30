Home Cities Delhi

Liquor traders ask Delhi government to help dispose leftover stock of 70 lakh bottles

“The matter of stocks leftover in L1 warehouses of companies on 17 November 2021 when the policy changed is yet to be resolved,” said Vinod Giri, Director General CIABC.

Published: 30th September 2022 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 07:52 AM   |  A+A-

Liquor

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The alcoholic beverages industry has sought the Delhi government’s intervention for the disposal of leftover stock of around 70 lakh unsold liquor bottles, a situation caused by the excise policy switchover.

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) has written to the excise department of the Delhi government seeking its urgent attention for the disposal of unsold stocks. Delhi government on November 17, 2021 brought Excise Policy 2021-22, which ended the near absolute monopoly of the government in the sale of liquor, opening the tightly guarded revenue stream to private players, with the city for a brief period seeing the opening of fancier liquor shops. This policy was withdrawn in July after the Lieutenant Governor recommended a CBI probe in its implementation accusing the government of committing irregularities.

“The matter of stocks leftover in L1 warehouses of companies on 17 November 2021, when the policy changed, is yet to be resolved,” said Vinod Giri, Director General CIABC. He added, “Excise department had allowed companies to transfer these stock to their new L1 licensees but permission to sell it was not granted despite such assurance.”    

“A decision about the stock of those brands that were yet not re-registered is yet to be taken,” said officials. If the stock is not allowed to be sold, then it will require to be destroyed as liquor can not be sold without a legitimate license, they said.

Comments

