Man arrested for extorting 14 lakh posing as Lawrence Bishnoi gang member

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch on Thursday arrested a labourer from a furniture market at Kirti Nagar for allegedly extorting Rs 14 lakh from a furniture store owner claiming to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The complainant had received a threat call on September 21, said Special CP (Crime Branch) Ravinder Singh Yadav.

As per the complaint, they received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number where the caller introduced himself as Jai Bishnoi, a member of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi Gang and demanded Rs 14 lakhs over a threat to kill him, said the Special CP. The complainant then approached the Kirti Nagar police after they received similar calls on September 26 and 27.

Acting on the complaint, the police constituted the team and local informers were deployed. On Thursday, the police apprehended the accused, identified as Raushan Kumar, from the Kirti Nagar. During interrogation, the accused told the police that he works as a labourer in the furniture market of Kirti Nagar. After seeing the news of the infamous gang of Lawrance Bishnoi he along with his brother-in-law made a plan to extort the owner of a furniture store at Kirti Nagar.

To execute the plan, the accused purchased a mobile phone and his brother-in-law managed SIM cards for the extortion as well as made the threat calls to the complainant. According to the police, Raushan Kumar has been residing in Delhi for the last six years. He is a permanent resident of Samastipur in Bihar. He is a school dropout and had studied up to class VI. The police also recovered two mobile phones that was used for the crime and five SIMs from his possession.

Lawrence Bishnoi gang came under the limelight after the assasination of Punjabi Singer cum Politician Sidhu Moose Wala. As per the reports, Salman Khan was also on the hit list of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, who had conspired to kill the Bollywood actor near his farmhouse in Panvel.

