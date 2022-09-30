Man falls into 40-feet basement in Delhi, dies

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A labourer died after he allegedly fell into a 40 feet deep under construction basement at the Safdarjung Railway Station redevelopment site in the national capital on Thursday morning, police said.

The deceased, identified as Shamsher, is a resident of the Araria district of Bihar, the police added.

Police said that around 6 am, information was received at Sarojini Nagar police station that the labourer while working on a construction site near the railway station fell and got trapped under the debris.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Manoj C said that after reaching the spot, it was found that Shamsher was working as a welder at the ongoing construction for the redevelopment of Safdarjung railway station.

“Today at around 5.15 am while Shamsher was welding a water pump at the site, the loose soil around it slipped and he fell inside a 40 feet deep under construction basement and got trapped under the debris,” the senior police officer said.

