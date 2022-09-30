Home Cities Delhi

NIA opposes Andrabi’s plea on seizure of house 

NIA said that besides the distribution of insurrectionary material, the Pakistani flag was also unfurled on its premises to profess Kashmir as part of Pakistan.

Published: 30th September 2022 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2022 07:39 AM   |  A+A-

The office of the National Investigation Agency in New Delhi. (File photo| AFP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has opposed in the Delhi High Court the plea of a Kashmiri woman separatist leader challenging the attachment of her mother-in-law’s house, saying the property was utilised for ‘terror activities’ and even for celebrating ‘Pakistan Day.’ 

The agency claimed that the attached house was used as the office of the proscribed terrorist organisation Dukhtaran-E-Millat (DEM) by Aasiya Andrabi, and anti-India speeches were made at the meetings.

NIA said that besides the distribution of insurrectionary material, the Pakistani flag was also unfurled on its premises to profess Kashmir as part of Pakistan. Andrabi, who was chief of the banned outfit Dukhtaran-e-Milat (Daughters of Nation), had approached the high court in August against a trial court order which refused to interfere with the attachment of the house by NIA. 

