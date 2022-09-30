No water facility, place to rest at Kartavya Path in Delhi

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The revamped grandiose ambitious Central Vista Project Kartavya Path may have enchanted visitors, but those tasked with ensuring its round-the-clock vigilance are far from enthusiastic.

The officials in charge of ensuring rule compliance slog their days in the absence of basic facilities, they complained.

According to them, no facility for water, separate washrooms or a designated place for the rest between breaks has been demarcated at the rechristened Kartavya Path. “There is no water arrangement or a designated place to take a break or have a decent lunch or dinner during duty hours. We bring water from home. “When it gets over, we have to go to vendors and buy it,” a lady officer said.

The officer also said that no separate washrooms are built for the female staff. “Many women employees from NDMC are deployed here. Though bringing water from home or using public toilets is not an issue, such basic facilities should be provided to us,” she added.

Many officials echoed these issues.

Upon visiting the area, a small dilapidated room was found, which, according to them, had been temporarily provided to use during lunch/dinner or other breaks for more than 30 officers from the New Delhi Municipal Council who are in charge of checking violations of sanitation and encroachment at the lawns.

“This area used to be our civil enquiry and health office of the corporation. However, after the stretch from Vijay Chowk to the war memorial came under the control of CPWD, this area was demolished to convert it into a grass field. However, two rooms were left, and they are now used by CPWD officials. After requesting, they allowed us to use one of the rooms till the end of this month,” a senior NDMC official said.

“There is a lack of basic facilities. If that had been the case for a few days, then we would have adjusted. But we are on duty for more than two weeks, which is expected to extend further. The authorities should take our working conditions into their consideration and provide a favourable situation to do the duty diligently,” a senior NDMC official said.

While they are confronted with the lack of basic amenities, frequent fights with the unruly crowd add to the staff’s host of issues, they said. The officials noted that the altercations with the crowd were caused by a lack of signage and other markings on the Kartavya Path.

“People are used to the time of old India Gate when all the rules went for a toss, so it’s a bit of a task to make them realise that they now have to abide by rules. However, many of the offenders do it unintentionally since there is no signage to indicate to them what is allowed where,” a senior officer said.

The official also said that venturing out on grass lawns is prohibited, but people do it since it’s not mentioned anywhere. Similarly, signage for not littering and proper boards indicating toilets are also missing.

‘30 staff use room for lunch, taking breaks’

Upon visiting the area, a small dilapidated room was found, which, according to them, had been temporarily provided to use during lunch/dinner for more than 30 New Delhi Municipal Council officers who are in charge of checking sanitation and encroachment at the lawns.

NEW DELHI: The revamped grandiose ambitious Central Vista Project Kartavya Path may have enchanted visitors, but those tasked with ensuring its round-the-clock vigilance are far from enthusiastic. The officials in charge of ensuring rule compliance slog their days in the absence of basic facilities, they complained. According to them, no facility for water, separate washrooms or a designated place for the rest between breaks has been demarcated at the rechristened Kartavya Path. “There is no water arrangement or a designated place to take a break or have a decent lunch or dinner during duty hours. We bring water from home. “When it gets over, we have to go to vendors and buy it,” a lady officer said. The officer also said that no separate washrooms are built for the female staff. “Many women employees from NDMC are deployed here. Though bringing water from home or using public toilets is not an issue, such basic facilities should be provided to us,” she added. Many officials echoed these issues. Upon visiting the area, a small dilapidated room was found, which, according to them, had been temporarily provided to use during lunch/dinner or other breaks for more than 30 officers from the New Delhi Municipal Council who are in charge of checking violations of sanitation and encroachment at the lawns. “This area used to be our civil enquiry and health office of the corporation. However, after the stretch from Vijay Chowk to the war memorial came under the control of CPWD, this area was demolished to convert it into a grass field. However, two rooms were left, and they are now used by CPWD officials. After requesting, they allowed us to use one of the rooms till the end of this month,” a senior NDMC official said. “There is a lack of basic facilities. If that had been the case for a few days, then we would have adjusted. But we are on duty for more than two weeks, which is expected to extend further. The authorities should take our working conditions into their consideration and provide a favourable situation to do the duty diligently,” a senior NDMC official said. While they are confronted with the lack of basic amenities, frequent fights with the unruly crowd add to the staff’s host of issues, they said. The officials noted that the altercations with the crowd were caused by a lack of signage and other markings on the Kartavya Path. “People are used to the time of old India Gate when all the rules went for a toss, so it’s a bit of a task to make them realise that they now have to abide by rules. However, many of the offenders do it unintentionally since there is no signage to indicate to them what is allowed where,” a senior officer said. The official also said that venturing out on grass lawns is prohibited, but people do it since it’s not mentioned anywhere. Similarly, signage for not littering and proper boards indicating toilets are also missing. ‘30 staff use room for lunch, taking breaks’ Upon visiting the area, a small dilapidated room was found, which, according to them, had been temporarily provided to use during lunch/dinner for more than 30 New Delhi Municipal Council officers who are in charge of checking sanitation and encroachment at the lawns.