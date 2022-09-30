Home Cities Delhi

PWD finds 10,000 spots in Delhi to set up 5G towers for better connectivity

The locations were identified in a PWD survey and the data has been submitted to a Delhi government enterprise Geospatial Delhi Limited (GSDL).

Published: 30th September 2022 06:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st October 2022 07:41 AM

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Public Works Department (PWD) has identified around 10,000 spots across the national capital for installation of small ‘cell sites’ or small towers for roll out of 5G network in the city, official sources said on Friday.

Government departments including the PWD will provide infrastructure-related support to telecom companies in installation of these small towers, they said. The locations were identified in a PWD survey and the data has been submitted to  Geospatial Delhi Limited.

Sources said that locations where 5G small cell sites can be set up include large sign boards and street light poles on arterial roads and high-mast lights. “We have included poles of street lights, high-mast lights and large sign boards situated at prominent road stretches, as potential sites where small cell sites or small towers of 5G network can be set up to improve connectivity. So as per our calculation, nearly 10,000 such spots have been identified and related data has been given to the GSDL,” sources said.

The small towers or cells sites of 5G network weigh around 40-50 kg hence these can easily be installed atop electricity poles or large sign boards, the officials said. The actual number of 5G towers to be set up at these locations will be decided by concerned telecom companies, sources said. The PWD manages around 1,500 kilometres of roads in Delhi.

Some of the key stretches where 5G small towers will be set up include Ring Road, Outer Ring Road, Vikas Marg, Rohtak Road, Mathura Road, Aurobindo Marg, Africa Avenue Marg among others, the officials added. 

Govt depts to provide infrastructure support 

