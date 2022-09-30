Tech corner: Latest addition to your shopping list

Ashok Pandian By

Express News Service

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list

HOROLOGICAL EXCELLENCE

The new IW391502 Portofino Chronograph from IWC is a stunner. It’s been a while since I have seen such a balanced, aesthetic chronograph at a wrist-friendly 39mm size. The automatic stainless steel chronograph sports an IWC-manufactured movement (69355 Calibre) with a 46-hour power reserve. A beautiful beige calfskin strap with quick-change system supplements this chronograph perfectly. iwc.com

FIT ON THE GO

The Unitree Pump is an all-in-one portable fitness machine with the ability to control resistance. With a singular unit, you can have the effects of a rowing machine, smith machine, barbell, and others. The compact form allows you to stay fit everywhere. The patented motor can customise weight resistance up to 20kg. kickstarter.com

MUSIC TO YOUR EARS

The Phantom 550 is a BT gaming TWS headset from Wings, which comes with a 45-hour overall playtime. Connecting to the 550 is instant whether it’s with a mobile, PC, or Tab. I tried out a few games in all three formats and found audio in sync with no significant lag. A dedicated game mode provides ultra-low latency, and BT 5.3 for up to 15m range of connectivity. Sound was acceptable with 13mm drivers leaning towards heavier bass. Other features include IPX 5 resistance, Customised EQ, Voice assistants, Type C charge, and touch controls. The colours on offer are great for gaming enthusiasts with brightly lit LEDs to add to the fun. flipkart.com

