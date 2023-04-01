Ambedkar varsity to launch 5 schools of science, social sciences this academic year

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Kejriwal Government’s Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) will launch five new schools of Science and Social Science from the academic session 2023-24 as part of the institution’s expansion project.

The new schools will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Public Policy, Mathematics and Data Science, Indigenous Knowledge and Tribal Studies, Media Studies, and Philosophy and Religion Studies.

The Education Minister Atishi held a review meeting with officials from the higher education department and AUD to discuss the development of the new schools.

Speaking about the expansion of AUD and new schools, Atishi said, “The addition of these new schools at AUD is a positive step towards improving the quality of higher education in India and preparing students as per rapidly changing industrial demands. Programmes offered by AUD will especially focus on developing new age 21st-century skills among students.”

She added that the programmes to be offered by the new schools are being designed in consultation with experts from the respective field, which will help in bridging the gap between academic research and practical applications.

Atishi further added that the new schools would raise the benchmark for innovative higher education in India and promote diversity and innovation in the field of higher education. The specialized programmes will equip students with specialized knowledge and skills that are in demand in today’s job market. In addition, the new schools will incorporate 21st-century skills into their curriculum, including critical thinking.

NEW DELHI: The Kejriwal Government’s Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) will launch five new schools of Science and Social Science from the academic session 2023-24 as part of the institution’s expansion project. The new schools will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Public Policy, Mathematics and Data Science, Indigenous Knowledge and Tribal Studies, Media Studies, and Philosophy and Religion Studies. The Education Minister Atishi held a review meeting with officials from the higher education department and AUD to discuss the development of the new schools.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Speaking about the expansion of AUD and new schools, Atishi said, “The addition of these new schools at AUD is a positive step towards improving the quality of higher education in India and preparing students as per rapidly changing industrial demands. Programmes offered by AUD will especially focus on developing new age 21st-century skills among students.” She added that the programmes to be offered by the new schools are being designed in consultation with experts from the respective field, which will help in bridging the gap between academic research and practical applications. Atishi further added that the new schools would raise the benchmark for innovative higher education in India and promote diversity and innovation in the field of higher education. The specialized programmes will equip students with specialized knowledge and skills that are in demand in today’s job market. In addition, the new schools will incorporate 21st-century skills into their curriculum, including critical thinking.