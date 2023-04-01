Home Cities Delhi

Delhi on yellow alert today

The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with very light rain and thundershowers in one or two places for Saturday.

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Going by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast, parts of the national capital are yet again expected to receive a shower of rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning on Saturday with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 30 degrees Celsius.

The IMD issued a ‘yellow’ alert for thunderstorms and lightning on April 1 and April 3-4 as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Northwest India from the night of April 2. The rainfall in the past few days has kept the temperature from surging. Even on Friday, the city witnessed a trace of rainfall in some parts and the maximum temperature was recorded three notches below normal at 28.5 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the minimum temperature was recorded to be 16.8 degrees Celsius.

According to IMD, in the past nine hours ending at 5.30 pm on March 31, the capital registered 0.1 mm of rainfall. The humidity oscillated between 100 per cent and 56 per cent. The weather department has predicted a generally cloudy sky with very light rain and thundershowers in one or two places for Saturday. “The maximum and minimum temperature would be around 30 and 15 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the IMD said.

Meanwhile, due to unexpected rains on Thursday evening, at least 22 flights were delayed in the process from Indira Gandhi International Airport due to a thunderstorm. Out of the 22 flights eleven were diverted to Lucknow, eight to Jaipur, one to Dehradun, one to Ahmedabad and one to Chandigarh. Airlines had sent out a travel advisory to passengers regarding the diversions and delays.

