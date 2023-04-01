Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police detain man for insulting saffron flag near mosque, hurting sentiments

As per the FIR, the complainant told the police that the accused tried to disturb the religious harmony of the area by insulting the saffron flag on social media. 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi police apprehended a young man for allegedly insulting a saffron flag placed near a mosque in northeast Delhi’s Jyoti Nagar and the religious sentiments, police said on Friday.  “On 29th March, one local Muslim boy named Falz insulted a saffron flag near a mosque. The incident become viral on social media,” said Joy Trikey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East). 

The accused said that he along with two other minor boys prepared the video near the mosque after Fazil ki Namaaz, added the DCP. In this case, the police recovered the phone and have been ascertaining the role of both minors. 

An FIR under section 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc), 295 A ( Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli¬gious beliefs.) and 120 B IPC was registered at Jyoti Nagar Police Station in North East district. 

As per the FIR, the complainant told the police that the accused tried to disturb the religious harmony of the area by insulting the saffron flag on social media. In a video, which was shared by the accused on his Instagram account, it has been seen that a boy trampling a saffron flag along with another boy. Further investigation, in this case, is under process, added DCP. 

