Government keeping eye on Covid: CM Kejriwal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a spurt in Covid-19 cases in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday that the Delhi government is conducting genome sequencing of all positive samples and random testing is being done for 2% of travellers at the Delhi Airport.

Kejriwal conducted a high-level meeting to review the Covid-19 preparations in terms of hospital beds, oxygen capacity, testing, and prevention measures. Delhi Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj and Kailash Gahlot, Chief Secretary and officials concerned with various departments participated in the meeting.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal emphasised that the situation is under control and there is no need to panic. “For now, there is no government mandate to wear masks in public places. However, patients with influenza and respiratory diseases have been advised to wear masks,” he cautioned.

Speaking on the status of the Covid-19 situation, Kejriwal said that Delhi is not among the six states which have recorded a major spike in cases. “Although there is no reason to worry, the government has decided to be proactive regarding the issue. There have been three deaths so far and the patients had co-morbidities, which was the cause for their demise,” he added.

“All Covid-19 cases are being sent for genome sequencing so that the government can stay a step ahead in case there is a new variant of the virus. The most dominant variant at the moment is XBB.1.16. About 48 per cent of the cases in Delhi were found to be infected by this variant,” he added.

On the vaccination front, Kejriwal said all adults in Delhi had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19 while all eligible people below the age of 18 had been given the second dose. He added that all Delhi government hospitals had been directed to maintain isolation wards for Covid patients.

“We have enough beds, ambulances, sufficient oxygen and storage capacity as of now. We have 7,986 Covid beds. These include oxygen beds, ventilator beds and ICU beds. Only 66 are occupied as of now,” the chief minister added.

‘No need to worry’

7,896 Covid beds ready, only 66 occupied so far

Nearly everyone above 18 is vaccinated

100% first dose vaccination of those below 18 yrs, 85% vaccinated with a second dose

All positive samples being sent for genome sequencing

Random testing of 2% of passengers at the airport started

Hospitals told to keep isolated wards

