MCD to spruce up 1000 city parks with green patches and refurbish open gyms

The civic body is also conducting surveys to identify service-level gaps across parks in colonies in the MCD area. It looks after 15,000 parks, including 1,000 big ones.

Published: 01st April 2023 07:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 07:26 AM   |  A+A-

park, forest, trees, greenery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi plans to renovate a thousand big parks in the national capital in the next six months by installing green patching and refurbishing gym facilities wherever required, an official said on Friday. 

The civic body looks after 15,000 parks, including 1,000 big ones. A park is considered “big” if it is more than an acre in size. The renovation will include installing green patches and refurbishing the open gym 
and swings in the parks, the official said. The parks will be developed in a phased manner. 

“We are developing an action plan to refurbish the parks in the MCD area. We plan to develop the parks in phases,” the official said.  “We have 15,000 parks in total, of which around 1,000 are more than an acre in size. In the first phase, we will renovate such parks. Smaller parks will be renovated in the second phase,” the official added. 

“Renovation of the big parks is the priority as their demands are more. The renovation will also include the development of gyms where there is a need and sprucing up the existing outdoor gym facility,” he added. 
The civic authorities are also conducting surveys to identify service-level gaps across parks in colonies in the MCD area. 

“We have services such as swings in parks and open gyms. We believe there should be at least one park with an open gym in the colony. In every colony, there should be a park with facilities for children to play,” he said.  “(A survey to understand) colony-wise service gap is the best way to identify the requirement for facilities. We are preparing data in this regard and the repair work will start according to that,” he added. 

TAGS
MCD Parks gym facilities renovate
