Rains damaged crops: BJP seeks financial aid for farmers in Delhi

Sachdeva said in his letter that thousands of farmers in the national capital have suffered because the unseasonal rains damaged their crops.

Published: 01st April 2023 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2023 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP working president Virendra Sachdeva

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi- BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Friday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding compensation of Rs 1 lakh per acre for the farmers of Delhi whose crops got damaged due to unseasonal rains. 

Sachdeva said in his letter that thousands of farmers in the national capital have suffered because the unseasonal rains damaged their crops. “In the last two years, the crops have been damaged and the farmers are in distress as the government has not yet paid for the loss which was announced two years back,” he said. 

He has requested the CM to conduct a survey of the loss caused to the farmers of Delhi and declare a compensation of Rs 1 lakh per acre. In his letter, he also attacked Power minister Atishi and said that she made a false announcement that the government gives free electricity to the farmers of Delhi, which is being stopped by the L-G. 

“Not a single unit of free electricity is given to the farmers in the national capital by the Delhi government,” he added.  Sachdeva questioned how can any government play with the sentiments of farmers like this.  “The farmers are bound to pay hefty bills of Rs 2,000 per month on average irrespective of whether they use electricity or not,” Sachdeva added. 

In regard to this matter, Sachdeva sought an apology from the government for the false announcement of 
free electricity and demanded action against the power minister. Meanwhile, the party announced that Delhi- BJP Kisan Morcha will stage a protest on Saturday outside the CM house to raise their demands. 

