Sheila Dikshit architect of modern Delhi: Congress

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress leaders on Friday paid tribute to the three-time chief minister of Delhi late Shiela Dikshit on her 85th birth anniversary. At the state-party headquarter in Delhi, her son Sandeep Dikshit along with Delhi- Congress president Anil Kumar Chaudhary and national spokesperson Pawan Khera paid floral tribute to Sheila Dikshit.

Senior Congress functionaries, including former MLA Alka Lamba, communication head Anil Bhardwaj, Kiran Walia and others also paid rich tributes to her. “During her 15 years tenure as Delhi CM, Sheila Dikshit made all-around development of the capital city. She improved the infrastructure, schools, hospitals, and metro connectivity in Delhi, “ said Anil Choudhary.

He further added that Sheila Dikshit had uplifted the lives of poor and middle-class citizens of Delhi, which in turn increased the per capita income of the city. “Her contribution to Delhi’s development will never be forgotten. Being CM of Delhi, She completely changed the city. She will be known as the ‘architect’ of modern Delhi,” added Choudhary.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to social media to remember the former CM Sheila Dikshit on her birth anniversary. “Remembering former chief minister of Delhi Smt. Sheila Dikshit ji on her birth anniversary today.” wrote Kejriwal in a tweet.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress leaders on Friday paid tribute to the three-time chief minister of Delhi late Shiela Dikshit on her 85th birth anniversary. At the state-party headquarter in Delhi, her son Sandeep Dikshit along with Delhi- Congress president Anil Kumar Chaudhary and national spokesperson Pawan Khera paid floral tribute to Sheila Dikshit. Senior Congress functionaries, including former MLA Alka Lamba, communication head Anil Bhardwaj, Kiran Walia and others also paid rich tributes to her. “During her 15 years tenure as Delhi CM, Sheila Dikshit made all-around development of the capital city. She improved the infrastructure, schools, hospitals, and metro connectivity in Delhi, “ said Anil Choudhary. He further added that Sheila Dikshit had uplifted the lives of poor and middle-class citizens of Delhi, which in turn increased the per capita income of the city. “Her contribution to Delhi’s development will never be forgotten. Being CM of Delhi, She completely changed the city. She will be known as the ‘architect’ of modern Delhi,” added Choudhary. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to social media to remember the former CM Sheila Dikshit on her birth anniversary. “Remembering former chief minister of Delhi Smt. Sheila Dikshit ji on her birth anniversary today.” wrote Kejriwal in a tweet.