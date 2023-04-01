Home Cities Delhi

Tech corner: Big display, better features with Gizmore’s Vogue smartwatch

Here’s our round-up of the latest gadgets that are a perfect addition to your shopping list.

Published: 01st April 2023 09:32 AM

Smartwatch

By Ashok Pandian
Express News Service

Netgear’s Orbi 863 RBK863 comes with an upgraded antenna design for better Wi-Fi performance along with a 10Gb ethernet port for multi-gig Internet connections and a year of Netgear Armor for security. The Mesh system is designed to keep connections running at max speeds. It provides up to 8,000 sq ft of coverage at up to 6Gbps speeds and support for 100 devices operating simultaneously.  in.netgear.com

Rs 1.15 Lakh

BIG DISPLAY, BETTER FEATURES
You’ll love Gizmore’s Vogue—it is a unique smartwatch—if you’re a fan of large display smartwatches with an ‘Ultra’ look to them. The 1.95” display is a sight to behold with up to 600 nits of brightness, while the watch looks rugged on the wrist. Vogue also comes with BT calling, wireless charging, and tracking features for health, sleep and activities. Battery life is great. To add further value, the watch comes in a choice of three strap options. gizmore.in

SAFE AND SMART
Torch makes systems/sensors that detect fires. The Torch Fire sensor has multiple IR and visible cameras as well as gas sensors to detect the smallest of fires with high accuracy even across acres of land. Early warning can help save lives, property, and belongings. torchsensors.com

