Women’s panel issues directions on improving condition of transgenders

In response to a notice by the panel, the government said the approved draft rules for the city were pending notification from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women on Friday issued recommendations to the Centre and the Delhi government over the absence of a Transgender Welfare Board and implementation of the act to protect their rights in the national capital. 

The Government of India passed the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act in 2019 and the Central Rules in 2020. However, the state rules for Delhi are yet to be notified, the women’s panel said in a statement.

In response to a notice by the panel, the government said the approved draft rules for the city were pending notification from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. It also told the commission that the formation of the board has also been approved and now they are awaiting notification from the home ministry.

The commission’s recommendations were marked to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the Delhi government’s social welfare department. In its recommendation to the ministry, the commission directed to expedite the notification of the rules and the welfare board so that steps could be taken to ensure the welfare and empowerment of trans persons in the city.

The commission pointed out that 12 states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, had already set up Transgender Welfare Boards and added that Delhi should not lag behind. The women’s panel also recommended to the city government immediately launch schemes for the welfare of trans persons and set up shelter homes for those in need of the state’s care and protection.

