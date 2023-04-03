Home Cities Delhi

Complete dredging, desilting of Sanjay Lake soon, L-G tells DDA

During the visit to the lake, Saxena said that around 60 per cent of the rejuvenation has been completed and the rest of the work will be completed by end-June.

Published: 03rd April 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

Sanjay Lake

Sanjay Lake

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday directed Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials to complete the ongoing dredging and desilting work of Sanjay Lake by June 30, officials said. During the visit to the lake, Saxena said that around 60 per cent of the rejuvenation has been completed and the rest of the work will be completed by end-June.

“Nearly 60 per cent de-silting of the lake and directed the officials to complete the work positively by June 30, i.e. before the onset of the monsoon. This will rejuvenate the lake naturally while recharging the groundwater simultaneously,” the statement read. The L-G, during his previous visit, sought the deepening of the lake by 2.5 metres as it was completely silted and the water holding capacity had reduced to 25 per cent, it said.

Once the lake is deepened, it will be able to hold nearly 53 million litres of water. This will rejuvenate the lake naturally while recharging the groundwater simultaneously, it said. He noted that all instructions given earlier for revival and better upkeep of the lake, including desilting, repair and maintenance, removal of dead trees and cleaning, were being executed by the DDA properly. 

The L-G was informed that pipelines have already been laid to channelise rainwater flowing from NH-24, which runs parallel to the lake, and several other adjoining residential areas, into the lake as per his instruction, it added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V K Saxena DDA Sanjay Lake
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp