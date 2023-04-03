Complete dredging, desilting of Sanjay Lake soon, L-G tells DDA

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Sunday directed Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials to complete the ongoing dredging and desilting work of Sanjay Lake by June 30, officials said. During the visit to the lake, Saxena said that around 60 per cent of the rejuvenation has been completed and the rest of the work will be completed by end-June.

“Nearly 60 per cent de-silting of the lake and directed the officials to complete the work positively by June 30, i.e. before the onset of the monsoon. This will rejuvenate the lake naturally while recharging the groundwater simultaneously,” the statement read. The L-G, during his previous visit, sought the deepening of the lake by 2.5 metres as it was completely silted and the water holding capacity had reduced to 25 per cent, it said.

Once the lake is deepened, it will be able to hold nearly 53 million litres of water. This will rejuvenate the lake naturally while recharging the groundwater simultaneously, it said. He noted that all instructions given earlier for revival and better upkeep of the lake, including desilting, repair and maintenance, removal of dead trees and cleaning, were being executed by the DDA properly.

The L-G was informed that pipelines have already been laid to channelise rainwater flowing from NH-24, which runs parallel to the lake, and several other adjoining residential areas, into the lake as per his instruction, it added.

