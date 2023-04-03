Delhi lawyers to strike work against murder of colleague

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the daylight murder of a lawyer in the city’s Dwarka area, the seething lawyer community said they would hold a massive protest on Monday in all district courts of the city.

The New Delhi Bar Association (NDBA) said the coordination committee of all district bar associations has decided to abstain from bail and stay hearings. Photocopy machines in the court premises will also be shut.

North Delhi Lawyers Association (NDLA) general secretary Vineet Jindal said the killing of Virender Kumar, a resident of Dwarka Sector-12, is an attack on the lawyer fraternity. “The incidents involving open threats and violent acts against advocates are rising but no security has been assured to us even though our families are vulnerable to attacks,” he said.

Jindal demanded the implementation of the Advocate Protection Act with immediate effect. Delhi Police has identified two motorcycle-borne men who allegedly shot dead the advocate on April 1, said a police officer on Sunday.

it is need of time to bring and implement the Advocates Protection Act with immediate effect in Delhi also demand @CPDelhi to take matter related to Advocate’s security on priority who asked for the same @vineetJindal19 says in press note. @LtGovDelhi #dwarka #Court #advocate — North Delhi Lawyers Assocation (@north_lawyers) April 2, 2023

Official sources said the suspects were identified as Pradeep and Naresh, residents of Sannoth village.

On Saturday, a 53-year-old advocate was shot dead in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka Sector-1 area. The police said that they received information around 4.15 pm about an incidence of violence around the specific area.

“It was found that two assailants on a motorcycle shot at a person in an Ertiga car. The deceased was identified as Virender Kumar, a resident of Dwarka Sector-12,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Vardhan said. He also said prima facie, personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the killing. Sources said police have launched a manhunt to nab the suspects and that multiple teams are currently working on the case from all angles.

