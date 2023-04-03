Home Cities Delhi

Delhi man shoots woman neighbour who objected to loud DJ music at function

Doctors at the hospital told police that she had sustained a gunshot injury in her neck and was unfit for giving a statement.

Published: 03rd April 2023 05:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

gun, shot

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old pregnant woman was shot at in the national capital by her neighbour after she objected to the playing of loud music during a function, a police official said on Monday. The accused, identified as Harish and Amit, were apprehended by the police. 

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said a PCR call was received around 12.15 am regarding firing and injury to a woman at street no. 8, Siraspur in Delhi after which the police immediately rushed to the spot and found that one injured woman named Ranju was already shifted to Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

The spot where the shooting incident took place was thoroughly examined by the Crime Team of the Delhi Police and all important exhibits were lifted from there. The police staff then went to the hospital and collected the Medico-Legal Case (MLC) of the victim woman in which the doctor had opined a gunshot injury on her neck and the patient was declared ‘unfit’ for the statement.

The police then recorded the statement of the eyewitness i.e. the sister-in-law of the victim woman who stated that on April 2 there was a function in their neighbourhood in which a DJ was being played very loudly. When she and her sister-in-law came to the balcony and asked the accused Harish to stop the DJ, he fired a shot at her and a bullet hit her neck.  Based on the statement of the sister-in-law, the police registered a case of attempt to murder and Arms Act and both the accused were apprehended.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 27 of the Arms Act is being registered against them, DCP Singh said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi crime loud music woman shot at
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp