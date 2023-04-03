Delhi man shoots woman neighbour who objected to loud DJ music at function

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old pregnant woman was shot at in the national capital by her neighbour after she objected to the playing of loud music during a function, a police official said on Monday. The accused, identified as Harish and Amit, were apprehended by the police.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer north) Ravi Kumar Singh said a PCR call was received around 12.15 am regarding firing and injury to a woman at street no. 8, Siraspur in Delhi after which the police immediately rushed to the spot and found that one injured woman named Ranju was already shifted to Max Hospital, Shalimar Bagh.

The spot where the shooting incident took place was thoroughly examined by the Crime Team of the Delhi Police and all important exhibits were lifted from there. The police staff then went to the hospital and collected the Medico-Legal Case (MLC) of the victim woman in which the doctor had opined a gunshot injury on her neck and the patient was declared ‘unfit’ for the statement.

The police then recorded the statement of the eyewitness i.e. the sister-in-law of the victim woman who stated that on April 2 there was a function in their neighbourhood in which a DJ was being played very loudly. When she and her sister-in-law came to the balcony and asked the accused Harish to stop the DJ, he fired a shot at her and a bullet hit her neck. Based on the statement of the sister-in-law, the police registered a case of attempt to murder and Arms Act and both the accused were apprehended.

A case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 27 of the Arms Act is being registered against them, DCP Singh said.

