Home Cities Delhi

Eight keys to good health

Getting and staying fit can be a challenge for someone who’s struggling with lifestyle changes.

Published: 03rd April 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

healthy

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

Getting and staying fit can be a challenge for someone who’s struggling with lifestyle changes. These insightful tips are specifically designed to help you maintain healthy eating habits, build strength, and live well. 

  • Food is the fuel for the body which helps us to reach our goals and lack of appropriate nutrition through the foods we eat, makes us stall. So to fuel your body, maintain a healthy and balanced diet that consists of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, organic A2 dairy (in case you have no gut issues), organic and free range eggs/chicken/fish/lean meat, nuts and fats etc. Six days a week, follow this healthy routine and one day can be a reward meal as per your liking; try to enjoy that too in moderation and you will see the difference.
  • Avoid foods that are loaded with trans fats, and processed sugars and limit your intake of processed flour. Go for high-fibre and nutrient-dense foods like whole grain atta, millet, unprocessed rice, wheat, etc. And always remember to choose more fresh foods rather than processed or pre-packaged meals, this will ensure that you’re getting essential nutrients for the growth and repair of the body.
  • Control your simple carbohydrate intake because it can cause your body to store fat (too many burgers/buns/bread/maida rotis, etc.).
  • Follow healthy cooking methods like stir-frying, pan-frying, Baking in OTG, grilling, steaming, or sauté foods. Frying once in a while is fine but having fried food daily will affect digestion as well as liver health.
  • Early to bed and early to rise is important because sleep deprivation can lead to decreased energy levels, compromised cognitive health, and inability to stay active or perform workouts. Aim for seven to eight hours of sound sleep every night—quality is more important so your body gets complete rest and recovery to heal itself.
  • If you’re a beginner, start slowly by walking, then brisk walking, then interval walking which is alternating walking and running. You can burn extra calories throughout the day with a few simple activities such as taking a ‘standing board meeting’, getting up and moving more at work, taking the stairs instead of the elevator, etc. Walk at a brisk pace whenever possible. Try to get 30 -45 minutes of activity per day and 10k steps throughout the day to stay active enough.
  • If you have a sedentary lifestyle then, just try to fit in two 20-minute high-intensity workouts in a week and aim at 4-5k steps daily. Gradually you can start to work toward 10k steps.
  • An often-overlooked factor is to make sure that your gut is healthy. Seventy per cent of our immunity lies in the gut so if the stomach is healthy our immune system will function well and keep us away from infections, allergies and any common symptoms like colds and coughs. Hence, having good gut health indicates good immunity that helps us fight off diseases. Do this by consuming vitamins, fibre, and minerals from fruits and veggies, and probiotic-rich food like organic A2 curd or coconut curd or sauerkraut etc. Drink at least 2.5 to 3 litres of water every day to flush out the toxins.

Hopefully, these tips will help you to stay healthy and active!

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Assistant professor Hari Padman (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Kalakshetra sexual harassment issue: Faculty arrested by Chennai police
Police examining the materials recovered from the bag, which the suspect discarded after the attack on the passengers on the train near Elathur in Kozhikode 
Kerala: Three dead, eight injured as man sets co-passenger on fire in train
Screengrab of the video posted by BJP on Twitter
BJP steps up offensive against Cong, releases video of ‘corruption’
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. (Photo | PTI)
RBI policy meet and macroeconomic data to guide market this week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp