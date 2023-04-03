Eight keys to good health

By Express News Service

Getting and staying fit can be a challenge for someone who’s struggling with lifestyle changes. These insightful tips are specifically designed to help you maintain healthy eating habits, build strength, and live well.

Food is the fuel for the body which helps us to reach our goals and lack of appropriate nutrition through the foods we eat, makes us stall. So to fuel your body, maintain a healthy and balanced diet that consists of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, organic A2 dairy (in case you have no gut issues), organic and free range eggs/chicken/fish/lean meat, nuts and fats etc. Six days a week, follow this healthy routine and one day can be a reward meal as per your liking; try to enjoy that too in moderation and you will see the difference.

Avoid foods that are loaded with trans fats, and processed sugars and limit your intake of processed flour. Go for high-fibre and nutrient-dense foods like whole grain atta, millet, unprocessed rice, wheat, etc. And always remember to choose more fresh foods rather than processed or pre-packaged meals, this will ensure that you’re getting essential nutrients for the growth and repair of the body.

Control your simple carbohydrate intake because it can cause your body to store fat (too many burgers/buns/bread/maida rotis, etc.).

Follow healthy cooking methods like stir-frying, pan-frying, Baking in OTG, grilling, steaming, or sauté foods. Frying once in a while is fine but having fried food daily will affect digestion as well as liver health.

Early to bed and early to rise is important because sleep deprivation can lead to decreased energy levels, compromised cognitive health, and inability to stay active or perform workouts. Aim for seven to eight hours of sound sleep every night—quality is more important so your body gets complete rest and recovery to heal itself.

If you’re a beginner, start slowly by walking, then brisk walking, then interval walking which is alternating walking and running. You can burn extra calories throughout the day with a few simple activities such as taking a ‘standing board meeting’, getting up and moving more at work, taking the stairs instead of the elevator, etc. Walk at a brisk pace whenever possible. Try to get 30 -45 minutes of activity per day and 10k steps throughout the day to stay active enough.

If you have a sedentary lifestyle then, just try to fit in two 20-minute high-intensity workouts in a week and aim at 4-5k steps daily. Gradually you can start to work toward 10k steps.

An often-overlooked factor is to make sure that your gut is healthy. Seventy per cent of our immunity lies in the gut so if the stomach is healthy our immune system will function well and keep us away from infections, allergies and any common symptoms like colds and coughs. Hence, having good gut health indicates good immunity that helps us fight off diseases. Do this by consuming vitamins, fibre, and minerals from fruits and veggies, and probiotic-rich food like organic A2 curd or coconut curd or sauerkraut etc. Drink at least 2.5 to 3 litres of water every day to flush out the toxins.

Hopefully, these tips will help you to stay healthy and active!

