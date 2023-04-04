Home Cities Delhi

55 more outlets to operate round-the-clock after Delhi L-G nod

These 55 outlets situated at various locations in Delhi include e-commerce, retail garments and accessories outlets.

Published: 04th April 2023 08:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

retail

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the operation of 55 more e-commerce and retail outlets round-the-clock in the city, months after he gave a nod to over 300 establishments to operate 24x7, officials said on Monday. 

These 55 outlets situated at various locations in Delhi include e-commerce, retail garments and accessories outlets. The proposal, given by the Labour Department and endorsed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, was made to exempt another 55 establishments from Sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954.  

Their round-the-clock functioning will facilitate employment generation and promote a positive business environment for future investment in the national capital, it added. “Taking grave exception to the delays ranging up to seven years in disposing of applications for exemption by the Labour Department, the LG in October last year noted on file that the basic purpose of according exemptions under Section 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops & Establishment Act, 1954 is to enable the various establishments to carry on with their businesses on a 24x7 basis,” a statement released from the L-G House read.

Officials said that the L-G flagged the “unprofessional attitude and lack of due diligence” on the part of the Labour Department on the subject matter and underlined that some pick-and-choose policy has been adopted by the department in processing such applications, which could be indicative of corrupt practices.

They also said that Saxena noted the inordinate delay in the processing of such routine applications also negatively affects the confidence/sentiments of the business community at large. To ensure transparent and effective monitoring, an online system has been developed for the receipt of applications for exemption under sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishment Act, 1954.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
VK Saxena e-commerce retail outlets
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp