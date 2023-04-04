Home Cities Delhi

AISA alleges non-payment of wages to workers engaged in hostel construction in JNU

The workers have allegedly stopped the construction work due to the non-payment of wages, the All India Students' Association (AISA) said.

Published: 04th April 2023 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

Jawaharlal Nehru University, JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University. (Photo| JNU Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Left-backed student outfit alleged on Tuesday that the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) administration has not paid wages of some months to the contractual workers engaged in the construction of a hostel building.

There was no immediate response from the administration to the allegation.

The workers have allegedly stopped the construction work due to the non-payment of wages, the All India Students' Association (AISA) said.

"Workers and supervisors who built Barak Hostel at JNU haven't been paid (wages) for 2-3 months. The dues run into lakhs of rupees. Payments to daily wage workers, to small contractors, to tile workers, to electricians, to crane workers, and others are pending," the AISA alleged in a statement.

It said the new hostel will help alleviate an acute accommodation crisis in the university.

"Salaries are being delayed by months, and workers are threatened whenever they raise their voice.

AISA has been an integral part of the contractual workers' struggle on this campus.

For the last few years, JNU administration has indulged in this habit of delaying payment to the workers," it claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNU JNU Hostel workers AISA
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp