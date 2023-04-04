Home Cities Delhi

BJP lying about our school results: Delhi Education Minister

Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Monday slammed the BJP for “spreading misinformation” and “concocting lies” about the results of city government-run schools.  

Published: 04th April 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

AAP member Atishi

Delhi Education Minister Atishi (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Monday slammed the BJP for “spreading misinformation” and “concocting lies” about the results of city government-run schools.                                    
She was reacting to claims by the saffron party that 50 out of every 100 students studying in Delhi government schools dropped out in Class 10 and that a similar dropout pattern was seen in Classes 11 and 12.               

The BJP alleged that teachers were forced to write answers in almost blank answer sheets of below-average students, especially in the multiple-choice questions section, and then pass them with a minimum of 33 per cent marks.

 Atishi said the schools function with classrooms made of tin sheds and lack basic facilities. Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the self-acclaimed education model of the government failed and the feedback from government school teachers fully exposes the model’s “failure”.

Comments

