Delhi cops nab two wanted criminals from Haryana after brief exchange of fire

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two persons allegedly involved in the killing of a 35-year-old man in Haryana’s Sonipat were nabbed by the Special Cell of Delhi Police in the national capital after a brief exchange of fire, the police said on Monday.

One of them fired a shot which hit the bulletproof jacket of a policeman. Fortunately, the cop, who was shot, escaped unhurt.DCP (Special Cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh said in the light of recent murders in Delhi-NCR due to ongoing gang wars, the Special Cell was tasked to identify and collect information about such criminals.

“The Special Cell identified two criminals from Haryana namely Sanjay alias Sanju and Manjeet alias Manja who were hiding in Delhi-NCR after murdering on March 29,” the DCP said, adding the accused were even planning to eliminate an associate of their earlier target.

They said they were on the run and hiding in Delhi and its neighbouring cities. Acting on a tip-off, the police laid a trap in Narela, Delhi and surrounded both accused. However, Sanjay whipped out a pistol and fired two rounds aiming towards the police in an attempt to flee away, the DCP said, adding one of the bullets hit the bulletproof jacket of a policeman.

Meanwhile, Manjeet also whipped out a loaded countrymade pistol to fire gunshots, and the police also fired a round in the air to deter him and Sanjay, the officer said. Soon after a brief scuffle with the cops, both the accused were arrested.

It was found that the duo was planning to kill another man with the help of Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang. A sophisticated pistol, two single pistols, a spare magazine and 15 live cartridges were recovered from their possession, the police said.

