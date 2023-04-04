Home Cities Delhi

Delhi court orders framing of charges against Bhatkal, others

The judge said that the chats by Bhatkal revealed and reflected planning nuclear attack in Surat after evacuating Muslims.

Published: 04th April 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has ordered the framing of charges against banned terrorist organisation Indian Mujahideen’s (IM) co-founder Yasin Bhatkal and several of its operatives in a case of conspiring to wage war against India in 2012, noting that he was planning to plant a nuclear bomb in Surat town.

Additional Sessions Judge Shailender Malik observed that the digital data extracted from the devices seized from Bhatkal showed several video clips of jihadi literature including writings, justifying the killing of non-Muslims in the name of jihad. 

The court said there was enough evidence to put the accused on trial.  In an order on March 31, the court said prima facie the accused, who were members of the IM, entered into a criminal conspiracy to wage war against India. The judge noted that the chats by Bhatkal revealed and reflected on planning a nuclear attack in Surat after evacuating Muslims.

“A chat between accused reflect IM planning for planting a nuclear bomb in Surat town and evacuating Muslims from Surat town before executing such terrorist act... on minute analysis of the chat running into many pages would clearly show that Bhatkal was not only involved with other accused for carrying out earlier terrorist activities but also involved in the conspiracy of future terrorist activities with the assistance of Maoist in Nepal to collect arms, ammunition etc,” the court observed.

The court noted that Bhatkal was involved in a larger conspiracy and was instrumental in designing and preparing IEDs (improvised explosive devices).  It said that in furtherance of a criminal conspiracy, functionaries of the IM undertook large-scale recruitment of new members for the commission of terrorist activities in various parts of India, with active aid and support from Pakistan-based associates as well as sleeper cells within the country to commit terrorist acts by bomb blasts at prominent places in India, especially Delhi.

