Delhi Metro to run late as Kotla hosts IPL T20

Additional token vending machines, pre-vended token counters and staff will also be deployed at Delhi Gate Metro station to facilitate passengers on the match days.

Published: 04th April 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In view of the IPL T20 matches, which are scheduled as day-night fixtures at Arun Jaitely Stadium (Ferozshah Kotla Ground), New Delhi, which is adjacent to the Delhi Gate Metro station on the Violet Line (i.e., Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh), DMRC will be extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all Lines (except Airport Line) to enable spectators to reach their destination smoothly.

These days are 4th, 11th, 20th, 29th April and 6th, 13th, 20th May 2023. The additional train trips beyond regular timings will provide connecting service to all directions from the interchange stations of Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Kashmere Gate, Kirti Nagar, Inderlok and Lajpat Nagar.

