Delhi University officials, police in dock over harassment of girl students during fest

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Days after students of the Indraprastha College for Women alleged sexual harassment by drunk men during a festival, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday said it had launched an inquiry into repeated incidents of inappropriate behaviour towards women during such events.

The panel also asked the Delhi Police and Delhi University officials to give details of guidelines and systems they have implemented to prevent such incidents. Students of the IP College had alleged that some men scaled the walls of the college during the festival on March 28 and harassed them.

Similar incidents have also been reported in some DU colleges in the past. In 2020, some people forced their way into Gargi College premises during a fest and molested girl students, the DCW noted.

Again, in 2022, some male students gate-crashed into Miranda College and harassed the girl students.

Taking cognisance of such incidents, the DCW has set up an enquiry into the steps being taken by Delhi University and Delhi Police to ensure the safety and security of girls inside the campus. “We are witnessing a trend of harassment of girls inside colleges during fests and cultural programs. This is very serious and needs urgent intervention,” said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.

She added that it is unfortunate that the DU administration and Delhi Police have not been able to prevent such incidents. Maliwal also issued summons to the registrar of Delhi University and Joint Commissioner of Police, SPUWAC, seeking an ‘action taken report’ in the matter.

ALSO READ | Delhi University constitutes panel to probe IP College incident

The DCW asked DU to provide enquiry reports on incidents that took place in Gargi College, Miranda House and Indraprastha College along with details of action taken by it against the college administration for any security lapses.

It also asked DU and Delhi Police why they have not been able to prevent such incidents. They have also been asked to provide details of any orders/guidelines/standing orders issued by them after the incident to avoid a repeat of such incidents in the future.

NEW DELHI: Days after students of the Indraprastha College for Women alleged sexual harassment by drunk men during a festival, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday said it had launched an inquiry into repeated incidents of inappropriate behaviour towards women during such events. The panel also asked the Delhi Police and Delhi University officials to give details of guidelines and systems they have implemented to prevent such incidents. Students of the IP College had alleged that some men scaled the walls of the college during the festival on March 28 and harassed them. Similar incidents have also been reported in some DU colleges in the past. In 2020, some people forced their way into Gargi College premises during a fest and molested girl students, the DCW noted. Again, in 2022, some male students gate-crashed into Miranda College and harassed the girl students.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Taking cognisance of such incidents, the DCW has set up an enquiry into the steps being taken by Delhi University and Delhi Police to ensure the safety and security of girls inside the campus. “We are witnessing a trend of harassment of girls inside colleges during fests and cultural programs. This is very serious and needs urgent intervention,” said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal. She added that it is unfortunate that the DU administration and Delhi Police have not been able to prevent such incidents. Maliwal also issued summons to the registrar of Delhi University and Joint Commissioner of Police, SPUWAC, seeking an ‘action taken report’ in the matter. ALSO READ | Delhi University constitutes panel to probe IP College incident The DCW asked DU to provide enquiry reports on incidents that took place in Gargi College, Miranda House and Indraprastha College along with details of action taken by it against the college administration for any security lapses. It also asked DU and Delhi Police why they have not been able to prevent such incidents. They have also been asked to provide details of any orders/guidelines/standing orders issued by them after the incident to avoid a repeat of such incidents in the future.