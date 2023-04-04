Home Cities Delhi

Delhi University constitutes panel to probe IP College incident

Delhi University on Monday constituted a five-member committee to inquire into alleged harassment of Indraprastha College for Women students during a cultural festival last week.

Published: 04th April 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Indraprastha College for Women

Indraprastha College for Women

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi University on Monday constituted a five-member committee to inquire into the alleged harassment of Indraprastha College for Women students during a cultural festival last week. The committee will be headed by Prakash Singh, director of the South Delhi Campus, and has been asked to submit its report within a week, a notification issued by Delhi University Registrar Vikas Gupta stated.

Students at Indraprastha College for Women alleged that some men scaled the walls of the college during a fest last week and “harassed several students”. “The Competent Authority has constituted the committee to inquire into the incident that happened on 29th March 2023 in the Indraprastha College for Women, the University of Delhi during the college cultural festival,” said Gupta.

The committee has also been asked to suggest measures to curb such incidents in future. “The Competent Authority has constituted the committee to inquire into the incident that happened on 29th March 2023 in the Indraprastha College for Women, the University of Delhi during the college cultural festival,” the registrar said. Members of the committee are Proctor Rajni Abbi, Dean of Students Welfare Pankaj Arora, Joint Proctor Geeta Sahare and Professor, Department of Hindi, Manju Mukul Kumble.

“The Chairperson of the Committee is authorised to co-opt any additional member as and when needed,” the registrar said. Days after Indraprastha College for Women students alleged sexual harassment during a fest, the Delhi Commission for Women said it has launched an inquiry into repeated incidents of inappropriate behaviour towards women during college festivals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi University Indraprastha College for Women  harassment
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp