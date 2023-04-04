Home Cities Delhi

Do not file PILs with personal or political motive, warns Delhi High Court

The “attractive brand name of PIL should not be used for suspicious products of mischief” and should be aimed at genuine public wrong, it said.

Published: 04th April 2023 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th April 2023 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Cautioning against frivolous PILs which promote personal, business or political agenda, the Delhi High Court has said courts must carefully weigh if the person before it has any personal motive or oblique consideration.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma said motivated public interest litigations not only pose a grave danger to the credibility of the judicial process and consume precious judicial time but also have the propensity of endangering the credibility of other institutions and undermining public faith in democracy.

The “attractive brand name of PIL should not be used for suspicious products of mischief” and should be aimed at genuine public wrong, it said. “It will be a travesty of justice for the resources of the legal system to be consumed by misdirected petitions purportedly filed in the public interest which upon due scrutiny are found to promote a personal, business or political agenda. 

“PIL which have been filed with oblique motive seriously denude the efficacy of the judicial system by detracting from the ability of the Court to devote its time and resources to cases which legitimately require attention,” said the bench, also comprising Justice Subramonium Prasad, in a recent order.

The court remarked that while PIL was conceptualised as a weapon to secure justice for the voiceless, it was being plagued by frivolous PILs which are consuming considerable and precious time.

“The Apex Court said that Public Interest Litigation has to be used with great care and circumspection and the judiciary has to be extremely careful to see that behind the beautiful veil of public interest an ugly private malice, vested interest and/or publicity-seeking is not lurking... Courts must be careful to see that a member of the public who approaches the Court is acting bona fide and not for personal gain or private motive or political motivation or other oblique consideration,” said the court.

The court made the observations while hearing a PIL by a woman, who claimed to be a social worker, against an alleged unauthorised construction in the city. The court said there was no reason to doubt the stand taken by the MCD and questioned the bonafide of the petitioner.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court PILs Justice Satish Chandra Sharma
India Matters
Image used for representative purposes only. (File photo | PTI)
India rejects China's renaming of places in Arunachal Pradesh
A man travels by boat from one district to another to help people get clean water in Kochi, Kerala, India, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023. (File Photo | PTI)
Along Kerala's coastline, rising salinity means daily water struggle
An illustration of Akbar recieving the Akbar Nama from Abul Fazl published in a NCERT textbook. (Credits | NCERT.nic.in)
No Mughal courts, industrial revolution, Partition in revised UP Board syllabus
Police examining the materials recovered from a bag, suspected to be that of the assailant, found on the railway track near Elathur in Kozhikode. (Photo| E Gokul)
Arson attack in train: Clues point to Noida man, say cops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp