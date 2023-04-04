Pull up your socks or face action, Mayor warns MCD officials 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday warned MCD officers of action being taken against them if they do not show immediate improvement in their work. Oberoi, who was meeting with corporators and officers in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), said that complaints are being received continuously from the wards that the officers are not working and many among them do not pick up calls from the public.

“Action will be taken if there is no immediate improvement in their working style,” she warned.

Meanwhile, the Mayor directed the officers and councillors to end the lack of communication and cooperation so that maximum facilities could be provided to the citizens.

A special meeting was called with the councillors and officers of City and Sadar-Paharganj zones to review the development works and discuss the local issues of the respective wards. “During the meeting, Mayor Shelly Oberoi took stock of the civic problems and development works of the zone. The Mayor reviewed the status of the zone’s sanitation system, infrastructure and facilities for students in schools, community centres, parks, FCTS, and cleaning of drains,” the MCD said in a statement.

Officials said that the councillors raised the issue of repairing boundary walls of some parks, illegal encroachment in the markets, a huge shortage of garbage collection vehicles, illegal parking, the problem of stray animals etc. The corporators also informed the Mayor about the shortage of employees including teachers, animal catchers, environmental assistants and gardeners, they added.

“Oberoi said that zonal deputy commissioners should visit their wards along with the councillors. After this, they should together solve the problems of the area on a priority basis. Apart from this, the Deputy Commissioner has been directed to hold regular meetings with the councillors of the area,” the statement read.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Monday warned MCD officers of action being taken against them if they do not show immediate improvement in their work. Oberoi, who was meeting with corporators and officers in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), said that complaints are being received continuously from the wards that the officers are not working and many among them do not pick up calls from the public. “Action will be taken if there is no immediate improvement in their working style,” she warned. Meanwhile, the Mayor directed the officers and councillors to end the lack of communication and cooperation so that maximum facilities could be provided to the citizens. A special meeting was called with the councillors and officers of City and Sadar-Paharganj zones to review the development works and discuss the local issues of the respective wards. “During the meeting, Mayor Shelly Oberoi took stock of the civic problems and development works of the zone. The Mayor reviewed the status of the zone’s sanitation system, infrastructure and facilities for students in schools, community centres, parks, FCTS, and cleaning of drains,” the MCD said in a statement.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Officials said that the councillors raised the issue of repairing boundary walls of some parks, illegal encroachment in the markets, a huge shortage of garbage collection vehicles, illegal parking, the problem of stray animals etc. The corporators also informed the Mayor about the shortage of employees including teachers, animal catchers, environmental assistants and gardeners, they added. “Oberoi said that zonal deputy commissioners should visit their wards along with the councillors. After this, they should together solve the problems of the area on a priority basis. Apart from this, the Deputy Commissioner has been directed to hold regular meetings with the councillors of the area,” the statement read.