Delhi Metro users warned as video of bikini clad girl goes viral 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A video purportedly showing a scantily-clad woman travelling in a Delhi Metro coach, prompted the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to request its commuters to maintain social etiquette.In the undated video clip, the woman carrying a rucksack is seen seated next to other women inside a coach.

After a while, she stands up and walks when it is seen that she is wearing a two-piece outfit. “The DMRC expects its commuters to follow all social etiquette and protocols which are acceptable in the society,” said a statement.

“Commuters should not indulge in any activity or wear any attire which could offend the sensibilities of other fellow passengers. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation’s Operations and Maintenance Act lists

out “indecency as a punishable offence under section 59”, it pointed out.

“We appeal to all our passengers to kindly maintain decorum while travelling in a public transport system like the Metro. However, issues such as the choice of clothing while travelling is a personal issue and

passengers are expected to self-regulate their conduct in a responsible manner,” the DMRC added. The video was shared by the Twitter handle of ‘NCMIndia Council For Men Affairs’.

