Delhi Residents demand end to menace of stray dogs, cattle

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

The Rana Pratap Bagh area in North Delhi was in the news recently with the Delhi education minister Atishi inaugurating one of the Schools of Specialised Excellence there, but little did one know that the area’s residents are suffering due to issues such as the menace of stray dogs and cattle and supply of contaminated drinking water.

“It is an old problem. Water is a basic necessity but we don’t get a proper supply of it. The water we get smells and tastes so bad that we cannot consume it directly. This situation has continued for the last 30-35 years. Besides, look at our roads! They might seem fine but water logging is a major issue for the residents,” said Saurabh Gandhi, the colony’s RWA president.

“Despite writing to the concerned officials multiple times, no concrete plan has ever been drawn up executed so far. Basically, our colony is on a low line and there are two pump houses, one operated by the MCD and the other by the Delhi Jal Board,” he added.

“We are greatly troubled by the menace posed by stray dogs and cattle. Recently, one of the residents of the colony was hit by a cattle and ended up being put on a ventilator for many days,” said Rajeev Sharma, an area resident. He said almost every lane of the colony had around 15-16 dogs. “There have been several incidents of dog bite cases from our area as well,” he said. When reached for comments, an MCD official claimed that they were dealing with the issues.

“We have taken action to deal with the stray cattle issue at Rana Pratap Bagh by launching a prosecution drive, seizing the cattle and writing to SHO, PS Model Town, to lodge FIRs against those responsible,” said Amit Kumar, director, Press Information, MCD.

“We are coordinating with the area RWAs regarding this. As far as the issue of stray dogs is concerned, our staff found out that most dogs were already sterilised and immunised. In some cases, dogs were picked up for sterilisation. An awareness drive in collaboration with an NGO is being done and an anti-rabies vaccination camp is being planned,” he added.

“Regarding water-logging, directions have been issued for clearing/ connecting sewer line near DJB pump house, in proximity of the slum area. Construction of water harvesting points is being planned. Also, since area is low lying, laying of separate lines/ pumping station is necessary,” Kumar said.



