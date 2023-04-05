Home Cities Delhi

Examination of rape victims can’t be delayed: Delhi Commission for Women

Around six rapes are reported in the capital every day as per the NCRB, it observed

Published: 05th April 2023 09:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2023 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Rape, sexual harassment

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sent recommendations to the Delhi government on ways to curb delays in conducting medical examinations of sexual assault survivors in government hospitals.

The DCW, quoting National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) ‘Crime in India’ Report, 2022, said that Delhi is the most unsafe metropolitan city and crimes against women have risen by 15 per cent in the country. Around six rapes are reported in the capital every day.

The Commission said that considering the alarming number of crimes as well as the extent of trauma faced by sexual assault survivors, the support systems for them must be urgently strengthened. Earlier, the DCW had issued notices to the Delhi government to ascertain the reasons behind the problems faced by sexual assault survivors in government hospitals. It observed that certain hospitals like Guru Gobind Singh Hospital, Swami Dayanand Hospital and Hedgewar Hospital do not have One Stop Centres. The DCW recommended setting up OSCs in each of these hospitals urgently.

OSCs provide integrated support and assistance to women affected by violence, both in private and public spaces, and facilitate immediate, emergency and non-emergency access to a range of services including medical, legal and counselling support under one roof.  DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal handed over a comprehensive report addressing all these issues to the Department of Health and Family Welfare. 

The report recommended strengthening the health department’s systems so that rape survivors are given the highest priority and attended to by gynaecologists without any delay. The commission has also sought an action taken report from the department.

