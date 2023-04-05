Home Cities Delhi

Five held for murder of man who made MCD complaint 

The victim was shot dead by four paid assassins as the former had complained about a woman with the MCD requesting the civic agency to demolish a temple.

Published: 05th April 2023

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 55-year-old man was shot dead in Delhi by four paid assassins as the former had complained about a woman with the MCD requesting the civic agency to demolish a temple that was 
constructed in a park area of west Delhi.

The accused were identified as Renu Devi (who had built the temple), four assassins -- Sachin, Sumit, Bharat, and Rohit -- and Sourabh Tyagi (who facilitated their escape). Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal said the incident took place on March 30 when Naraina Police Station received a PCR call in which the caller stated that a man was lying injured behind the police station after which the staff rushed to the spot and took the injured person to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital where he was declared brought dead. 

“A visible injury was found on the right side of the forehead in a hairy area. As no witness was found therefore a case of murder based on MLC and DD entry was registered,” the DCP said. A police team was formed to crack the case which in its initial probe found a white Swift car at the spot.

Soon, with the recovery of the car, the cops were able to identify the deceased as Kamal Kumar, a resident of Dwarka, Delhi who was running a small type Dhaba and a mobile accessories shop in the local market of Naraina. Another police official said that deceased had filed numerous complaints at MCD against one Renu Devi who had built a temple at a park in Indira Gandhi Camp, Naraina Industrial Area.

