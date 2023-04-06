BJP comes up with posters mocking Kejriwal in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a fresh salvo against the AAP, the BJP has released a poster which read, ‘AAP Ke Corrupt Chor Machaye Shor’, which bears photographs of leaders like Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his erstwhile deputy Manish Sisodia, former minister Satyendar Jain and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh.

The Delhi Unit of the saffron party released the poster on its official Twitter handle a day after it put up the posters outside its office in the city. The BJP’s move comes on the heels of Kejriwal launching a broadside against PM Narendra Modi on the issue of his educational qualifications. The posters read, “Degree to bahana hai, Kejriwal ko bhrashtachar se nazar hatana hai”.

It may be recalled that the AAP launched a poster campaign against PM Modi after the CBI arrested Manish Sisodia in connection with the so-called Delhi liquor excise policy scam. The rivalry between the two political parties has intensified since Delhi BJP repeatedly attacking AAP over the arrests of Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia.

ALSO READ | Sisodia paying for party’s rising fortunes: AAP

AAP’s poster campaign had targeted PM Modi

The BJP’s attack came days after the AAP allegedly put up posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and elsewhere.

The posters were part of a nationwide campaign launched by the party following the arrest of its leader Manish Sisodia by the CBI. They targeted the prime minister on his educational qualifications, and some of them said, “Modi hatao, desh bachao”. Scores of people were arrested by the police in this connection in Delhi and Gujarat.

NEW DELHI: In a fresh salvo against the AAP, the BJP has released a poster which read, ‘AAP Ke Corrupt Chor Machaye Shor’, which bears photographs of leaders like Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, his erstwhile deputy Manish Sisodia, former minister Satyendar Jain and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh. “AAP” के करप्ट चोर, मचाये शोर…. pic.twitter.com/itM2Gsh28l — BJP Delhi (@BJP4Delhi) April 5, 2023 The Delhi Unit of the saffron party released the poster on its official Twitter handle a day after it put up the posters outside its office in the city. The BJP’s move comes on the heels of Kejriwal launching a broadside against PM Narendra Modi on the issue of his educational qualifications. The posters read, “Degree to bahana hai, Kejriwal ko bhrashtachar se nazar hatana hai”.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); It may be recalled that the AAP launched a poster campaign against PM Modi after the CBI arrested Manish Sisodia in connection with the so-called Delhi liquor excise policy scam. The rivalry between the two political parties has intensified since Delhi BJP repeatedly attacking AAP over the arrests of Satyendar Jain and Manish Sisodia. ALSO READ | Sisodia paying for party’s rising fortunes: AAP AAP’s poster campaign had targeted PM Modi The BJP’s attack came days after the AAP allegedly put up posters against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and elsewhere. The posters were part of a nationwide campaign launched by the party following the arrest of its leader Manish Sisodia by the CBI. They targeted the prime minister on his educational qualifications, and some of them said, “Modi hatao, desh bachao”. Scores of people were arrested by the police in this connection in Delhi and Gujarat.