Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor: New tech helps build cross passages in tunnels

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the underground section of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor, cross passages are being constructed in parallel tunnels. These cross passages are being constructed to connect both tunnels based on New Australian Tunneling Method (NATM) technology.

In the underground portion of the RRTS corridor, two parallel tunnels are being constructed for the movement of trains on each route. Also, provision of one cross passage has been made in these tunnels at a distance of every 250 metres.

What is a cross-passage?

Cross-passage is a part between the two tunnels that enable the movement of people from one tunnel to another in case of necessity or emergency. These cross passages are helpful in the operation of trains and the safety of passengers in case of emergency in the underground section.

In case of an emergency, if train operations in one tunnel stop due to any unforeseen reasons, then through these cross passages’ commuters can be evacuated from the other tunnel.

A total of 6 tunnels are being constructed in Meerut on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut corridor, in which a total of 9 cross-passages will be constructed. A total of 6 cross passages in 2 km long parallel tunnels are being constructed between Bhainsali to Meerut Central, a total of 2 cross passages in 1 km long parallel tunnels between Bhainsali to Begumpul and 1 cross-passage between about 700 m long parallel tunnels between Gandhi Bagh to Begumpul.

On the other hand, a total of 4 tunnels are to be constructed on the RRTS corridor in Delhi, in which a total of 12 cross-passages will be constructed.

