Drug cartels busted in Delhi, seven in police net

After processing it into fine-quality heroin they further transported it to Punjab.

Published: 06th April 2023 07:27 AM

Representational Image

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police, in separate operations, has busted multiple large-scale international drug rackets in which seven criminals, including an Afghan national, were arrested and sent to judicial custody, officials said Wednesday.

Sharing details about the first operation, Special Commissioner RS Yadav said while the Crime Branch was assigned a task to keep a vigil on drug traffickers, inputs were received about an international syndicate of Afghanistan indulging in drug trafficking in raw form. After processing it into fine-quality heroin they further transported it to Punjab.

“A secret input was received that an Afghan national named Roohullah alias Akbar along with his two companions namely Siddiq Ansari and Guddu Ansari lives in Jafrabad and they make Heroin and supply it in Delhi-NCR will leave Jafrabad to supply large consignment of the contraband,” the officer said. The police said 3.5kg of Heroin was recovered from their possession.

