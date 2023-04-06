Home Cities Delhi

Fugitive Boxer returns after continental chase  

Caught by multiple agencies and governments, Boxer straightaway walked out of the IGIA around 6am along with a two-member team of Special Cell.

Published: 06th April 2023 07:07 AM

Deepak Boxer

Deepak Boxer (centre) at IGI Airport on Saturday | Delhi police

By Ujwal Jalali
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  His dark world of crime is over. The 27-year-old alleged gangster will perhaps find it difficult to live down his past squirrelling out of continents with his hatchet men. The don is Deepak Boxer alias Deepak Pahal, who touched down in Delhi on Wednesday from Istanbul and, previously Mexico, along with a team of Delhi Police and Crime Branch sleuths.

Caught by multiple agencies and governments, Boxer straightaway walked out of the IGIA around 6 am along with a two-member team of Special Cell. He has driven away to an undisclosed location. Delhi Police shared pictures of Boxer’s deportation in which he was seen handcuffed and being escorted by a joint team of Delhi Police and FBI.

Special Commissioner of Police HGS Dhaliwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police Pramod Kushwaha, and other officers went to Delhi airport where the special team landed from Mexico with Boxer. Later, the police produced the dreaded gangster at a Delhi court that sent him to 8-day police custody. The police had sought his custody for 14 days in a case of a fake passport case.

From Delhi to Mexico on the trail of 'most wanted'

Boxer is said to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and an accused in many cases of murders & extortion. Boxer first came into the crosshairs of the police when he helped the late Jitendra Gogi flee police custody in 2016.

Gangster sent to 8-day police custody

After he was brought from Mexico, Deepak Boxer was produced before a Delhi court that sent him to 8-day police custody. The police had sought his custody for 14 days in a case of a fake passport case.
 

