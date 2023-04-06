Hotel staff in Delhi record obscene videos of guests, four held

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Four hotel employees, aspiring for better income, allegedly resorted to earning more money by secretly recording obscene videos of their guests and extorting money from them. The accused, identified as Vijay Kumar (22), Ankur (29), Dinesh (24) and Deepak Kumar (20), were arrested by the Delhi Police.

DCP (Dwarka) M Harsh Vardhan said a complaint was received at Cyber police station in Dwarka in which the complainant alleged that he along with his friend went to a hotel named ‘The Great Inn’ OYO. On January 19, they received a message with an obscene video of him and his friend from an unknown Instagram ID on his friend’s Instagram ID.

“The extortionist demanded Rs 5 lakh from the complainant as well as his female friend for not making the video viral,” the DCP said. Accordingly, the police registered a case of extortion and began probing the matter by first seeking the details of the Instagram ID used by alleged persons from the social media giant.

“On verification, the mobile number was found issued in the name of Monu Tonk, a resident of Pilkhuwa, Hapur, U.P, but the address was found fake after which the police using cyber tools traced the mobile phone,” the official said.

Subsequently, a raid was conducted at a house at Pilkhuwa, Hapur, UP, where Vijay Kumar was found. He informed the police that the said SIM was being used by him but he did not disclose the fake Instagram ID.

The police then served him a notice under section 41.1 of the CrPc and on April 1, he along with his associates Ankur and Dinesh joined the investigation. The trio were interrogated after which they confessed to their involvement in the crime.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused Vijay Kumar hatched a conspiracy with his associates to make obscene videos of guests. “In the hotel, he noticed that partitions between rooms are of wooden ply. On searching, he found a hole in the wooden wall behind the electric baton. As per plan Vijay Kumar, Ankur and Dinesh made obscene videos of the complainant using his mobile phone,” said the official.

