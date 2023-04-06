MCD hospitals ready to tackle Covid, says mayor as cases register sharp rise

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Amid a rise in Covid cases, Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday said all civic-run hospitals are “fully prepared” to deal with the coronavirus situation and appealed to people not to panic.

The mayor was interacting with reporters at the Civic Centre a day after Delhi recorded 521 Covid cases -- the highest single-day rise since August 27 last year -- and one fatality.

“I visited the MCD-run Hindu Rao Hospital and took stock of the arrangements there, including on Covid beds, oxygen availability, testing facility and stock of medicine. Later, a meeting was also held with doctors and the hospital administration department of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on the Covid situation,” she said.

Hindu Rao Hospital is the largest civic-run hospital with 980 beds. “The situation is fully under control and people should not panic. Our hospitals, doctors and staff are all equipped to handle the situation,” she said, adding the government is making arrangements and the MCD too is “fully prepared”.

“All councillors have been told that they should visit dispensaries in their wards and patients who have flu-like or Covid-like symptoms should immediately be sent for a test. We also have assessed the availability of oxygen beds, ICU beds and stock of medicine. We have the availability as of now,” the mayor told reporters.

“We do not want the situation as it was two to three years ago. So, we want to be prepared. But again, people should not panic,” she said. At MCD hospitals, 3,011 Covid beds are on standby, out of which 1,477 have oxygen facilities, the mayor said. According to the Tuesday bulletin, the positivity rate was 15.64 per cent. With the new cases, the city’s infection tally has increased to 20,12,064. The data showed that 1,918 Covid tests were conducted on Tuesday.

