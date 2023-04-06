Home Cities Delhi

Money laundering case: Delhi HC dismisses ex-AAP minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea

Published: 06th April 2023 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 12:01 PM   |  A+A-

Satyendar Jain

Former AAP minister Satyendar Jain. (File Photo | PTI)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday dismissed the bail application of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain in the money laundering case registered against him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The high court, while dismissing the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader's bail plea, said he is an influential person and may tamper with evidence.

On March 22, the court had reserved its order on the bail plea of the former cabinet minister Jain and his two aides'--Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain, who are co-accused in the matter.

Jain had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the case on May 30 last year and is accused of having laundered money through four companies allegedly linked to him.

Denying bail to the AAP politician, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said Jain is an influential person and cannot be said to have satisfied the twin conditions for bail under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. He also rejected the bail pleas of  Vaibhav Jain and Ankush Jain.

"The simple fact is the CBI has filed a case of disproportionate assets (DA). The present court cannot go into the validity of these proceedings. Facts show that certain DA were masked. The court has to see the prima facie case. The broad probabilities indicate that the companies associated with him are controlled and managed by him," he ordered.

A detailed judgment is expected to be made available later in the day.

Satyendar Jain had earlier submitted that no case was made out against him, adding that he had fully cooperated in the investigation and there was no requirement to continue his incarceration after the filing of the chargesheet.

The AAP leader has challenged a trial court's November 17 last year order by which his bail plea was dismissed on the ground that he was prima facie involved in concealing proceeds of crime.

