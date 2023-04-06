Sisodia paying for party’s rising fortunes: AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday held a protest outside the BJP headquarters demanding the immediate release of its leader Manish Sisodia. The party said that the people of Delhi deserve to know the reason behind Sisodia’s arrest, and demanded clarity on the matter.

The party’s workers, while protesting against his arrest, cited his role in improving the education system in the national capital. They alleged that the BJP-led government in the Centre had ‘unjustly’ imprisoned the former Delhi deputy chief minister on false charges. They said that BJP was afraid of the increasing expansion of the Kejriwal government and is resorting to dirty politics by keeping Sisodia in prison on false charges.

“The BJP has lost elections three times in the national capital, as well as in Punjab, while the AAP has successfully opened its account in Goa and made inroads into Gujarat, which is considered to be a BJP stronghold,” said an AAP leader.

Kejriwal is perceived as the only significant threat to the political system of the BJP and PM Narendra Modi, leading the BJP to take drastic measures. AAP demands answers from the BJP and the Prime Minister as to why Sisodia is being held in jail. It claimed that despite raids on his house, bank locker, and village, nothing incriminating was found.

“The people of the city are demanding that PM Modi should explain what was discovered during the search of Sisodia’s home and why he has been detained in the first place,” the AAP said.

‘BJP irked by AAP’s rise in Goa, Gujarat’

“BJP lost elections three times in Delhi, as well as in Punjab, while AAP successfully opened its account in Goa and made inroads into Gujarat, which is considered to be a BJP stronghold. Kejriwal is perceived as the only significant threat to the political system of the BJP and PM Modi, leading the BJP to take drastic measures,” said an AAP leader.



NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday held a protest outside the BJP headquarters demanding the immediate release of its leader Manish Sisodia. The party said that the people of Delhi deserve to know the reason behind Sisodia’s arrest, and demanded clarity on the matter. The party’s workers, while protesting against his arrest, cited his role in improving the education system in the national capital. They alleged that the BJP-led government in the Centre had ‘unjustly’ imprisoned the former Delhi deputy chief minister on false charges. They said that BJP was afraid of the increasing expansion of the Kejriwal government and is resorting to dirty politics by keeping Sisodia in prison on false charges. “The BJP has lost elections three times in the national capital, as well as in Punjab, while the AAP has successfully opened its account in Goa and made inroads into Gujarat, which is considered to be a BJP stronghold,” said an AAP leader.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kejriwal is perceived as the only significant threat to the political system of the BJP and PM Narendra Modi, leading the BJP to take drastic measures. AAP demands answers from the BJP and the Prime Minister as to why Sisodia is being held in jail. It claimed that despite raids on his house, bank locker, and village, nothing incriminating was found. “The people of the city are demanding that PM Modi should explain what was discovered during the search of Sisodia’s home and why he has been detained in the first place,” the AAP said. ‘BJP irked by AAP’s rise in Goa, Gujarat’ “BJP lost elections three times in Delhi, as well as in Punjab, while AAP successfully opened its account in Goa and made inroads into Gujarat, which is considered to be a BJP stronghold. Kejriwal is perceived as the only significant threat to the political system of the BJP and PM Modi, leading the BJP to take drastic measures,” said an AAP leader.