Home Cities Delhi

Sisodia paying for party’s rising fortunes: AAP

The party’s workers, while protesting against his arrest, cited his role in improving the education system in the national capital.

Published: 06th April 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leaders

AAP held a protest outside BJP’s headquarter demanding Sisodia’s release

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday held a protest outside the BJP headquarters demanding the immediate release of its leader Manish Sisodia. The party said that the people of Delhi deserve to know the reason behind Sisodia’s arrest, and demanded clarity on the matter.

The party’s workers, while protesting against his arrest, cited his role in improving the education system in the national capital. They alleged that the BJP-led government in the Centre had ‘unjustly’ imprisoned the former Delhi deputy chief minister on false charges. They said that BJP was afraid of the increasing expansion of the Kejriwal government and is resorting to dirty politics by keeping Sisodia in prison on false charges. 

“The BJP has lost elections three times in the national capital, as well as in Punjab, while the AAP has successfully opened its account in Goa and made inroads into Gujarat, which is considered to be a BJP stronghold,” said an AAP leader.

 Kejriwal is perceived as the only significant threat to the political system of the BJP and PM Narendra Modi, leading the BJP to take drastic measures. AAP demands answers from the BJP and the Prime Minister as to why Sisodia is being held in jail. It claimed that despite raids on his house, bank locker, and village, nothing incriminating was found. 

“The people of the city are demanding that PM Modi should explain what was discovered during the search of Sisodia’s home and why he has been detained in the first place,” the AAP said.

‘BJP irked by AAP’s rise in Goa, Gujarat’

“BJP lost elections three times in Delhi, as well as in Punjab, while AAP successfully opened its account in Goa and made inroads into Gujarat, which is considered to be a BJP stronghold. Kejriwal is perceived as the only significant threat to the political system of the BJP and PM Modi, leading the BJP to take drastic measures,” said an AAP leader.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party BJP headquarters Manish Sisodia
India Matters
Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia addresses the media, in New Delhi, Wednesday, April 5, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Congress left with no ideology: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Image for representational purpose. (Express Illustration)
SC quashes Centre's ban on news channel MediaOne, says independent press necessary
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
India records nearly 4.5k fresh COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in 163 days
BJP TS president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File photo)
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay taken into police custody

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp