A pinch of comfort

A few months ago, I informed you about the benefits of hing (asafoetida), and how we should be adding this one simple ingredient to our meals on a regular basis. Hing has so much potent power to treat a multitude of ailments, as well as issues related to gut health. Many of you reached out to understand how hing can be used in your routine, apart from adding it to your meals. Read on to know about a few more benefits of hing:

Helps treat babies with colic: Try not to get a child on medication if it is not really required. Mix around half a teaspoon of hing with one teaspoon of warm water, and make a paste. Apply this mixture externally, starting from the diaphragm till the pelvic area and around the navel of your baby. This should be applied in a downward motion, so that the gas is flushed out of the body and the baby gets relief in five to 10 minutes. Hing can be used internally as well as externally to release gas.

Benefits people with high BP and cardiovascular issues: Hing has blood thinning properties, so we know how it improves blood flow and circulation, which further reduces BP. This can enhance overall cardiovascular health as well.

Relieves gas and flatulence: Too much gas and flatulence indicate how poor your gut health and gut microflora is. Consuming a hing concoction—a pinch of hing powder in a glass of lemon warm water—30 minutes post meals can help treat this and manage gas production.

Reduces menstrual pain: Add a pinch of asafoetida mixed with half a teaspoon of methi (fenugreek) powder to a glass of buttermilk or warm water if you are off dairy. Take this an hour after any one meal during the day. This helps in reducing abdominal cramps during periods.

Helps get rid of headaches and migraines: Hing’s anti-inflammatory properties help provide symptomatic relief from a headache. It’s essential to get to the root cause like constipation, acidity, or an acidic body, etc., but a hing concoction can give slight relief from a headache because many times, we have observed it’s the gas that can travel in the body and trigger the headache.

Reduces bloating: If you are too full or bloated after eating outside food, then you may have the hing concoction 30 minutes after eating. This will help control the heaviness.

Let us use our Indian wisdom and stay healthy.

Deepika Rathod

Chief Nutrition Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems.

The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.

